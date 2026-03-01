The Frankenstein In Our Homes: Father-Son Relationships Across Generations

When western society is shifting towards gentle and trauma-informed parenting for fulfilling the emotional needs of the children, Indian parents hardly deviate from the outdated modes of parenting, where children are considered as future investments. In the current society, personal possession and display of wealth has become everything and children are often used as a personal possession, showing parental capability of investment and innovation, in their schooling, clothing and upbringing. We often see parental competition in making their children socially attractive and square, by giving them the best of lessons for music, art, sports, foreign languages, as if they are trying to prove their worth through their children. In the process, we keep creating many Frakensteins throughout generations, who have turned into emotionless cold and achievement machines, as self-worth is primarily derived from achievements. This is particularly true when the society in the era of late capitalism validates nothing but materialities and achievements. Failure is not only a social rejection but brings rejection by parents. We keep reading about students committing suicides in Kota and in other many premier educational institutes in the country and worldwide, as they fail or anticipate their incompetence. In both the ways, society is producing and encouraging more and more mad and self-centred Frankensteins, whose worth is decided by their wealth or achievements. These Frankensteins, create their own monsters in the process and the cycle of abandonment and rejection being carried forward from generation to generations. Rising mental illness among children is testimony of this growing apocalypse.