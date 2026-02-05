Sonu Sood Warns Against Digital Addiction After Ghaziabad Suicide Case Involving Children

Following the Ghaziabad suicide case involving three minor sisters, Sonu Sood raised concerns over social media impact on children.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood Photo: Instagram
The Ghaziabad suicide case has reignited debate around the social media impact on children, with actor Sonu Sood issuing a strong appeal for parental responsibility and stricter digital boundaries. The tragedy, involving three minor sisters who died after jumping from a residential building, has once again highlighted the dangers of unchecked screen exposure among children.

Sonu Sood on children and mobile phone addiction

Reacting to the incident, Sonu Sood shared a video message stating that children today face intense, invisible pressure from online gaming and social media, often without emotional guidance at home. “Three children lost their lives in Ghaziabad. These children were not defeated, they were left alone. In the world of online and social media, we have left our children so far that we cannot hear their silence,” he said.

Reiterating his long-held stance, Sood said children under 16 should be kept away from social media and online gaming except for education. “Children do not need a mobile, they need our presence. They do not need scolding, they need our conversation,” the actor stressed, urging families to prioritise real interaction over screens.

He added that while technology is essential for learning, unrestricted access can harm a child’s emotional development. “Technology is necessary for education, but it does not mean that we are putting the lives of our children at risk,” Sood noted.

Ghaziabad suicide case: what police said

According to Ghaziabad Police, the incident occurred around 2.15 am under Tila Mod Police limits. Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh confirmed the minors were declared dead at a nearby hospital. Deputy Commissioner Nimish Patil later stated that a suicide note suggested the girls were influenced by Korean culture, though no specific app was named.

Sood summed up his message in a post, writing, “Social media can wait. Childhood can’t.”

