Sonu Sood Warns Against Digital Addiction After Ghaziabad Suicide Case Involving Children

Sonu Sood on children and mobile phone addiction

Reacting to the incident, Sonu Sood shared a video message stating that children today face intense, invisible pressure from online gaming and social media, often without emotional guidance at home. “Three children lost their lives in Ghaziabad. These children were not defeated, they were left alone. In the world of online and social media, we have left our children so far that we cannot hear their silence,” he said.