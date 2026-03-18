Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: Bigg Boss 17 Star Calls Survival A Miracle After ICU Exit

Summary of this article
Anurag Dobhal's car crash leaves YouTuber hospitalised after livestream accident.
Bigg Boss 17 contestant confirms ICU exit and stable recovery.
Anurag Dobhal calls survival a miracle and thanks fans.
Anurag Dobhal has shared his first update after surviving a serious car crash, revealing that he is now out of the ICU. The accident, which reportedly occurred during an Instagram Live session, had raised concerns among his followers. In his latest post, his survival was described as nothing short of a miracle.
The YouTuber, who was hospitalised after the crash, posted a picture from his hospital bed, where he was seen smiling. It was conveyed that he had come dangerously close to losing his life and that his recovery has been both emotional and overwhelming.
‘Survival felt like a new birth.’
In his message, it was expressed that survival had felt unexpected and deeply personal. It was written that remaining alive had not seemed possible at one point, and that the experience had been nothing less than a miracle. A sense of disbelief and gratitude was reflected throughout the note.
It was further shared that the incident had left him uncertain about the future. His survival was described as a “new birth”, and it was suggested that a larger purpose may lie ahead. The emotional weight of the experience was evident, with his words pointing towards both hope and confusion.
Health update after ICU stay
Reassurance about his condition was also provided in the post. It was confirmed that he is no longer in critical care and is currently stable. Gratitude was extended towards fans and well-wishers, with it being stated that their prayers may have contributed to his recovery.
While details about the crash itself were not elaborated upon, it has been widely reported that the accident took place during a livestream, possibly during a moment of distress. The incident had quickly gained attention online, with many expressing concern.
What lies ahead
His message has since resonated across social media, with support continuing to pour in. As he recovers, it appears that the focus remains on healing and processing the experience, both physically and emotionally.