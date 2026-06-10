Shalin Bhanot Reacts To Remarriage Rumours With Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur, Threatens Legal Action

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Shalin Bhanot asked the paparazzi page to immediately delete the post about his remarriage to Dalljiet Kaur and issue an official apology.

Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur
Shalin Bhanot reacts to remarriage rumours with Dalljiet Kaur Photo: Instagram/Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur
Summary of this article

  • Shalin Bhanot has called the paparazzi page that claimed he is remarrying his former wife, Dalljiet Kaur.

  • Bhanot demanded an apology and removal of the video, making a false claim.

  •  Shalin and Dalljiet, who got married in 2009 and divorced in 2015.

Actor Shalin Bhanot recently attended the screening of Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga in Mumbai, where he posed for the pics. Following this, a paparazzi page shared a video of Shalin and claimed that he had decided to remarry his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur. He took to social media to slam the page and threatened legal action for spreading misleading information.

Shalin Bhanot reacts to remarriage rumours with Dalljiet Kaur

Responding to the claims, Shalin commented on the video, calling it "absolutely false and completely fabricated news."

"As a media page, you have a professional responsibility to verify facts before spreading absolute lies about someone's personal life just for views," he added and asked to delete the post immediately and issue an official apology on its page for spreading misinformation. He gave a stern warning of taking "strict legal action against" the company if they don't comply with his request.

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Watch the video and Shalin Bhanot's comment on the viral claim.

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Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot's relationship

Shalin and Dalljiet met on the set of the popular television show Kulvaddhu. Both fell in love and got married in 2009. They became parents to their son, Jaydon, in 2014.

Soon, they started facing challenges in their married life.

Dalljiet made several allegations against Shalin, including domestic violence, physical assault, and infidelity during their marriage. She filed for divorce and an FIR. After a long legal dispute, they divorced in 2015.

In 2023, she married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel and a year later, she announced their separation.

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