Dipika Kakar Begins Immunotherapy, Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Crucial Health Update

Dipika Kakar begins immunotherapy after undergoing two cancer-related procedures.
Shoaib Ibrahim confirms no additional surgery has been advised currently.
Shoaib's father shows recovery signs after brain haemorrhage and ICU stay.
Dipika Kakar has taken another important step in her fight against liver cancer after beginning immunotherapy treatment. The actress, who has been undergoing medical care for the past several months, received her first session recently. Amid growing concern among fans, husband Shoaib Ibrahim has now shared a detailed update on her health and addressed rumours surrounding another surgery.
Shoaib Ibrahim Clarifies Surgery Rumours
In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed that Dipika's first immunotherapy session was conducted at HN Reliance Hospital. According to the actor, hopes are high that the treatment will show positive results in the coming weeks.
It was stated by Shoaib that Dipika's immunotherapy had begun and that the session would last several hours. He also clarified that reports suggesting she would undergo another surgery were inaccurate.
According to Shoaib, no fresh surgery has been recommended by doctors at present. His clarification comes shortly after Dipika revealed that two new cysts had been detected during her ongoing treatment.
Shoaib Shares Positive Update On Father's Recovery
Apart from Dipika's health battle, Shoaib's family has also been dealing with his father's recovery after a brain haemorrhage suffered in late May.
The actor shared that his father's condition has gradually improved. It was revealed that he had started speaking again after around ten days and had also begun smiling. Shoaib added that speech therapy would start soon to help improve communication further.
While discussing the emotional toll of the situation, Shoaib admitted he has not been home for nearly two weeks and deeply misses spending time with his son Ruhaan. To remain close to the hospital, he has been staying in an Airbnb in Mumbai.
Dipika has already undergone two major cancer-related procedures, including liver surgery in 2025 and a cyst-removal procedure in 2026. For now, doctors are focusing on immunotherapy as the next stage of her treatment.