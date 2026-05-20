Saif Ali Khan Reveals A Senior Actor Gave Him The 'Most Bizarre Advice' After Marrying Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan revealed the "worst advice" he received after marrying Amrita, with whom he had a 12-year age gap.
Saif and Amrita got married in October 1991 and share two children—Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
They got divorced in 2004.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in October 1991. They were married for 13 years and share two children—Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both were officially divorced in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he shares two sons—Taimur and Jeh.
In an interview, Saif revealed the "worst advice" he received after marrying Amrita, with whom he had a 12-year age gap. He was asked to hide his marriage at that time.
Saif Ali Khan on "bizarre advice" after marrying Amrita Singh
Saif told News18 that a senior actor from a different generation told him not to tell anyone that he was married. He has no idea why the actor gave him the advice. "I think he was trying to say that it would have spoiled my image and fan following. It was the worst and most bizarre advice that someone ever gave me," he added.
When Saif was about to marry Amrita, she was a successful actress, and he was a struggler. Bekhudi was supposed to be his debut film, but he was replaced midway. It was reportedly at that time that Saif was advised to hide his marriage to Amrita from the public eye. But he refused.
He made his debut with Yash Chopra's 1993 film Parampara.
Sara and Ibrahim share a cordial bond with Kareena and her sons. They often visit their house during festivals and family gatherings.
Earlier, while speaking about Saif's relationship with Kareena, Ibrahim said in an interview, "Now my dad is much happier with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor), and I've got two very handsome and naughty brothers. And my mom is the best mother ever. She takes great care of me, and I live with her. It's all good."
On the professional front, Saif was recently seen in Netflix's Kartavya, for which he has garnered positive reviews.