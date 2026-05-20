Saif Ali Khan Reveals A Senior Actor Gave Him The 'Most Bizarre Advice' After Marrying Amrita Singh

Summary of this article

When Saif was about to marry Amrita, she was a successful actress, and he was a struggler. Bekhudi was supposed to be his debut film, but he was replaced midway. It was reportedly at that time that Saif was advised to hide his marriage to Amrita from the public eye. But he refused.

He made his debut with Yash Chopra's 1993 film Parampara.