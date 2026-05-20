Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Heads To Rural Texas As Franchise Expands Beyond Seattle

Grey’s Anatomy spinoff moves franchise from Seattle hospitals to rural Texas healthcare struggles.
Shonda Rhimes, Meg Marinis and Ellen Pompeo are attached as executive producers.
New ABC medical drama follows West Texas doctors serving isolated communities and emergencies.
More than 20 years after first changing television’s medical drama landscape, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff is officially moving forward. ABC has greenlit a new drama set far from Seattle’s busy hospital corridors, choosing rural Texas as the backdrop for the franchise’s next chapter. The untitled project promises a different medical world, one shaped by distance, limited resources and communities where access to care can become a matter of survival.
Grey’s Anatomy spinoff to explore rural healthcare
The new series has been created by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, who will both serve as executive producers. Marinis, who took over as Grey’s Anatomy showrunner in 2024, continues her long relationship with the franchise through this latest expansion.
According to an official description reported by Variety, the project has been described as an edgy drama centred on a team working at a West Texas rural medical centre, considered “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”
Ellen Pompeo joins new Grey’s Anatomy universe expansion
Unlike previous franchise entries built around fast-paced urban hospitals, this drama shifts attention towards rural healthcare and the realities surrounding medical accessibility, emergency treatment and understaffed facilities.
Ellen Pompeo, known worldwide for portraying Meredith Grey, has joined the project as an executive producer. Longtime Shondaland collaborator Betsy Beers has also boarded the series, which is being developed alongside 20th Television.
The Grey’s Anatomy universe has expanded before through successful titles such as Private Practice and Station 19. However, this new drama signals one of the franchise’s biggest tonal and geographical shifts yet.
While no casting announcements or premiere details have been revealed, Variety reported that development is progressing quickly as ABC strengthens its future slate. It also remains unclear whether familiar characters will appear.
The announcement arrives more than two decades after Grey’s Anatomy first premiered in 2005.