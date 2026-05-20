RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Says 'This Is Just The Start' After 38-Ball 93

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to move to fourth in the IPL 2026 points table
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred in the chase with a 38-ball 93 and became the batter with the most sixes in a single IPL season
The 15-year-old said he is not paying attention to the hype around him and wants to stay focused on his game and long-term journey
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may still be only 15, but the Rajasthan Royals opener is already showing the composure of a well-set batter at the crease.
After smashing a blistering 93 off just 38 balls to steer Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, the teenage sensation made it clear that the growing hype around him is not something he intends to dwell on.
In the process, Sooryavanshi also became the batter with the most sixes in a single IPL season, adding yet another milestone to his remarkable breakout campaign.
The victory kept Rajasthan Royals firmly in the hunt for an IPL play-off spot, leaving them just one win away from qualification. But even after another headline-grabbing innings, Sooryavanshi remained unfazed by the noise around his performances and chose to look at the bigger picture.
"I don't read papers and all," he said smilingly when asked if he keeps track of what is being written about him.
The left-hander, who has lit up the tournament with fearless strokeplay, said he understands praise will come if he continues to perform over a long period, but he is determined not to let that distract him from his goals.
"I just think this is the start and if I have a long career then a lot of things will be said. I just want to focus on my game and complete journey," said the teenage prodigy, who has now piled up 574 runs in this edition.
"I was sitting while bowling and the wicket looked good, I didn't want to rush and take my time. I knew that was going to help the other batter too. I always knew I could hit anytime and didn't want to rush at all."
His innings against Lucknow was not built on instant aggression. Sooryavanshi took his time to settle, scoring just 11 runs off his first 12 deliveries as he assessed the conditions. Once set, however, he shifted gears dramatically and raced to his half-century in just 23 balls, turning the chase decisively in Rajasthan’s favour.
That measured start followed by an explosive finish reflected a maturity that has stood out throughout his breakthrough campaign. While his strokeplay has grabbed the spotlight, his ability to read situations has impressed just as much.
Sooryavanshi has also caught attention for his unique celebrations after reaching milestones, though he admitted there is no real thought behind them and that they are often spontaneous.
"Even though I don't know what that was, even the last game's celebration didn't mean anything. I just keep trying new things."
With one league game left and a play-off place within touching distance, the youngster said the team’s attention is firmly on finishing the job.
"We just want to focus on the last game and enjoy it, and we want to win."
Rajasthan captain Yashasvi Jaiswal was full of admiration for his opening partner, crediting Sooryavanshi’s knock for taking the contest away from Lucknow.
"The way Vaibhav batted, he absolutely killed the game. I wanted to play good cricketing shots and get the momentum. Vaibhav and I said one of us should play till the end and he killed the game."
For Lucknow Super Giants, the defeat was another crushing blow in a season that has repeatedly slipped away in key moments. Captain Rishabh Pant looked visibly frustrated after the match, searching for answers after yet another heavy loss.
"I'm proud of the team regardless. It doesn't take away the fact that we're a f***ing good team," Pant said.
Despite the bowlers enduring a punishing evening, Pant refused to single them out for blame, pointing instead to the challenges of bowling on a batting-friendly surface.
"You always want to back your bowlers but it's hard. On a wicket like this it's hard, and too many suggestions also doesn't work."
After the win, Rajasthan Royals climbed to fourth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches, having registered seven wins and six losses, with their play-off hopes still alive heading into the final league game.
For Lucknow Super Giants, the defeat left them at the bottom of the standings in 10th place with just eight points from four wins, and mathematically out of the play-off race for the 2026 IPL season.