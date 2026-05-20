RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Says 'This Is Just The Start' After 38-Ball 93

P PTI Published at: 20 May 2026 11:10 am

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 93 off 38 balls as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to move to fourth in the IPL 2026 table. The 15-year-old also became the batter with the most sixes in a single season and said he is staying focused on his game despite the growing hype

P PTI Published at: 20 May 2026 11:10 am