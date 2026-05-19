RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royals’ Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Rajasthan Royals' Dasun Shanaka, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup