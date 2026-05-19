RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royals’ Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 Match 64 on Tuesday
RR sit fifth with 12 points despite losing five of their last six matches
Two wins in their remaining matches vs LSG and MI will guarantee a top-four finish
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue their quest for an IPL 2026 playoff spot when they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday.
Despite losing five of their last six games, RR sit in fifth place with 12 points and have two games left to play. A five-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday marked the third consecutive loss for Riyan Parag and co., but they remain well-positioned to finish in the top four.
Their opponents, LSG, are already eliminated from the tournament and sit at the bottom of the table with eight points. However, the Super Giants clinched a morale-boosting seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, making them formidable opponents for RR.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|+0.400
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|+0.350
|16
|4
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.227
|13
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|+0.027
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.016
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|-0.038
|11
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.701
|8
Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios
RR’s poor form of late notwithstanding, they remain in the best position to clinch the last remaining playoff spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against CSK on Monday sent SRH to the knockouts, while also sealing a top-four spot for Gujarat Titans (GT). With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) having already secured qualification, all that remains is one playoff spot, with five teams fighting over it.
With 12 points and two matches in hand, RR have the best chance of securing qualification among the contenders. Let’s see Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios:
If RR beat LSG on Tuesday and then beat Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, they will go to 16 points. In that scenario, RR will be guaranteed a place in the top four.
If they lose either of their remaining matches, RR can still qualify with 14 points. However, they would need MI to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, CSK to lose to GT on Thursday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) to lose to LSG on Saturday, and DC to lose to KKR on Sunday.
As such, RR hold their qualification fate in their own hands, and two wins in two matches will earn them a place in the Eliminator on May 27.
When is RR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match?
Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
What is Rajasthan Royals position in IPL 2026 points table?
RR are currently fifth in IPL 2026 points table with 12 points from 12 matches, despite losing five of their last six games.
How can Rajasthan Royals qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?
If RR win both remaining matches (vs LSG and MI), they will reach 16 points and secure a guaranteed playoff spot. RR can also qualify with 14 points, but they would need favourable results in other matches.