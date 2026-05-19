RR Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as playoff pressure mounts. Here’s match preview, predicted XIs, and prediction

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RR Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Todays Indian Premier League Match?
RR Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Jaipur? (AP Photo)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR take on LSG in match 64 of IPL 2026

  • LSG are already eliminated while RR are still in playoff qualification race

  • Check out match prediction and predicted playing XIs below

Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday in what has turned into a must-win clash for the home side.

RR remain alive in the playoff race despite a string of recent defeats, while LSG have already been eliminated from contention and are now playing only for pride. The pressure will firmly be on Riyan Parag’s side, especially after Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirmed their playoff spots.

Rajasthan Royals began the season strongly but have struggled badly during the business end of the tournament. Consecutive defeats have left them dependent on other results, making this clash extremely important.

However, RR will take confidence from their earlier meeting against LSG this season, where they secured a comfortable 40-run victory. The Royals also enjoy a superior head-to-head record, winning five of the seven meetings between the two sides since LSG joined the IPL in 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will look to spoil Rajasthan’s playoff hopes and finish the season strongly after a disappointing campaign. Rishabh Pant’s side has struggled for consistency throughout IPL 2026, particularly with the bat. However, LSG enter this contest after a morale-boosting win over Chennai Super Kings and will hope experienced players like Pant and Nicholas Pooran can deliver once again.

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The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch is expected to assist batters initially, while spinners could become effective as the game progresses. With playoff qualification potentially on the line, Rajasthan are expected to approach the match with far greater urgency than their opponents.

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Google’s win probability currently gives Rajasthan Royals a slight edge with 55 percent chances compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ 45 percent. Considering RR’s stronger motivation, better head-to-head record, and home advantage in Jaipur, the Royals start favorites despite recent struggles. However, LSG’s fearless approach without playoff pressure could still make this a closely contested encounter if their middle order fires under lights.

Also Check: RR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma

Impact Player: Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player: Josh Inglis

Q

Why is the RR vs LSG match important for Rajasthan Royals?

A

Rajasthan Royals need a win to keep their IPL 2026 playoff qualification hopes alive.

Q

What is the win prediction for RR vs LSG?

A

Google predicts Rajasthan Royals have a 55% chance of winning, while LSG have 45%.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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