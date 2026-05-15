LSG Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Lucknow?

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath