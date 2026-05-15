LSG Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Lucknow?

Summary of this article
LSG take on CSK in an IPL 2026 match with the Yellow Brigade in need of victory
CSK need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive
Lucknow Super Giants have already been eliminated
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to end the season on a high when they face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter on Friday, May 15. CSK are still in the IPL playoffs race and will look to conjure up another victory against an already-eliminated LSG in Lucknow.
CSK's equation is simple - win their remaining games and hope other results go their way. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are fifth in the table with six wins from 11 matches.
Sanju Samson has been CSK's mainstay in the batting department whereas there have been contributions from Urvil Patel, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and members. Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis have provided the fireworks when called upon and their timely return to form, could be vital in the latter stage of the tourney.
As for LSG, they are playing for pride. Rishabh Pant's captaincy has not been upto the mark this season, with the batter himself struggling for runs. Despite Mitchell Marsh hammering a century, LSG have failed to click on the collective front and thus find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table.
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 7
LSG won: 3
CSK won: 3
No Result: 1
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Lucknow Super Giants may be rooted to the bottom of the table but on their day, can prove to be a match-winning team if their players click. Rishabh Pant-led side could look to spoil the party for CSK as the latter eye a spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Google has predicted 55% chance of winning for the Chennai Super Kings whereas Lucknow Super Giants have 45% chance of winning.
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Prashant Veer