Pakistan Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Toss Update: AUS To Bat First Against PAK - Check Playing XIs

Australia won the toss and have opted to bat first against Pakistan
Pakistan vs Australia third ODI toss was delayed due to a wet outfield in Lahore
Series is level at 1-1 after Australia bounced back with a 41-run win in the second ODI
Australia eye their first ODI series win in Pakistan since 1998/99, while Pakistan aim to seal it at home
After a delay due to a wet outfield, Australia have won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third ODI against Pakistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, June 4. Ground conditions eventually improved enough for play to proceed after the initial hold-up.
The series is finely poised at 1-1, setting up a high-stakes finish once the weather permits action.
Australia head into the decider with confidence after a strong comeback in the second ODI. Following a modest total of 231, their bowlers produced a clinical performance to bundle Pakistan out for 190, sealing a 41-run victory and squaring the series.
Nathan Ellis led the attack with four wickets, while Matthew Short backed him up with three as Josh Inglis’ side eye a rare ODI series win in Pakistan, their first since the 1998/99 tour.
On the other hand, Pakistan will be determined to respond after that defeat and clinch the series at home. Led by Shaheen Afridi, they will look to senior batters like Babar Azam along with Haris Rauf and Salman Agha to step up in the pressure game and deliver in the decisive encounter.
Pakistan Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Australia: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming
Indian fans can livestream the Australia vs Pakistan 2026 ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.