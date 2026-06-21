Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd T20I: Bangla Tigers Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

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Outlook Sports Desk
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After losing the first two matches, Bangladesh would like to script a comeback against Australia in the final T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram on Sunday, June 21

BAN Vs AUS Toss Update, 3rd T20I
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • Australia have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series

  • The match will start at 1:30 PM IST

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the final match of the three-match T20I series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday, June 21.

The Aussies edged the Bangla Tigers out by 7 runs in the 2nd T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Matt Renshaw played a sensational 89-run knock to take Australia to 196/6 in the first innings. In response, Bangladesh fought well but eventually fell seven runs short and lost the series.

The hosts won the ODI series just before this one against the Aussies but could not replicate the performance in the T20I series. Even though this match doesn't have much bearing on the series outcome, Bangladesh would want to win to avoid a whitewash at home.

While the Aussies would look to end the series with a bang and at the same would like to try out some new players like Josh Philippe and Matt Kuhnemann.

Check out the live score and real-time updates of BAN vs AUS, 3rd T20I here.

Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram.

Related Content
Bangladesh choose to bat first against Australia in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram on Sunday, June 21. - X/Bangladesh Cricket
Australia's Cooper Connolly, left and captain Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets to score during the first T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram , Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the 1st T20I in Chattogram. - X/Bangladesh cricket
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka. - X/Bangladesh Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Australia: Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh(c), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

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