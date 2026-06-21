Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd T20I: Bangla Tigers Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first
Australia have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series
The match will start at 1:30 PM IST
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the final match of the three-match T20I series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, on Sunday, June 21.
The Aussies edged the Bangla Tigers out by 7 runs in the 2nd T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Matt Renshaw played a sensational 89-run knock to take Australia to 196/6 in the first innings. In response, Bangladesh fought well but eventually fell seven runs short and lost the series.
The hosts won the ODI series just before this one against the Aussies but could not replicate the performance in the T20I series. Even though this match doesn't have much bearing on the series outcome, Bangladesh would want to win to avoid a whitewash at home.
While the Aussies would look to end the series with a bang and at the same would like to try out some new players like Josh Philippe and Matt Kuhnemann.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
Australia: Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh(c), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa