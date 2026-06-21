BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
Australia: Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh(c), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram.
BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming/Telecast Details
The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will not be telecast live on TV in India. However, you can stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Sunday, June 21. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.