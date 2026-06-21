BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Bangladesh and Australia will lock horns in the 3rd T20I of the series in Chattogram on Sunday, June 21. AP

BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Australia at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on Sunday, June 21. After losing the ODI series, the Aussies have made an excellent comeback in the T20I series and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Matt Renshaw starred with a blistering 89-run innings in the second T20I to win the series. Though it wasn't a surrender by the hosts and their batters fought hard to take the chase to the last ball but eventually fell short and lost the series. The Bengal Tigers will play for their pride and would like to end the white-ball series at 3-3. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jun 2026, 01:12:21 pm IST BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed Australia: Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh(c), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

21 Jun 2026, 01:04:31 pm IST BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd T20I in Chattogram.

21 Jun 2026, 12:57:20 pm IST BAN Vs AUS LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming/Telecast Details The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will not be telecast live on TV in India. However, you can stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.