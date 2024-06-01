  1. HOME
Name: Nathan Trevor Ellis

Born: September 22, 1994

Nathan Ellis is an accomplished Australian cricketer known for his significant contributions to domestic and international cricket. Ellis first became prominent in the cricketing world when he made his international debut for the Australia cricket team in a Twenty20 International (T20I) against Bangladesh on August 6, 2021. Remarkably, he made history during this debut by becoming the first cricketer to take a hat-trick in his debut T20I match, a feat that highlighted his potential and skill as a fast bowler.

Ellis's professional career began to gain traction when he was named in the Hobart Hurricanes squad for the 2018 Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. He made his T20 debut on October 5, 2018, representing the Hobart Hurricanes in the tournament. This exposure was crucial in setting the stage for his future accomplishments in the game's shorter formats. Progressing through the ranks, Ellis made his List A debut for Tasmania on September 23, 2019, in the Marsh One-Day Cup, Australia's premier domestic one-day cricket competition. His first-class debut followed shortly after, on February 24, 2020, when he played for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield, Australia's domestic first-class cricket competition.

Ellis's international career began in earnest when he was called a travelling reserve for Australia's T20I series against Bangladesh in mid-2021. Due to an injury to Riley Meredith, Ellis was moved into the main squad. In his debut he claimed a hat-trick against Bangladesh, etching his name into the record books. This performance made him the first debutant to achieve a hat-trick in a T20I and the third Australian to do so in T20Is, following Brett Lee and Ashton Agar.

Given his impressive debut, Ellis was named as injury cover in Australia's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. His burgeoning reputation was further solidified when he was picked by the Punjab Kings at the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), indicating recognition of his skills in one of the world's most competitive T20 leagues.

Ellis's One Day International (ODI) career commenced on March 29, 2022, when he played for Australia against Pakistan. By this time, Ellis had already demonstrated his capability in T20 cricket, and his transition into the ODI format was watched with keen interest.

In addition to his burgeoning international career, Ellis continued to expand his experience in T20 leagues worldwide. In March 2022, he signed with Hampshire Hawks for the Vitality Blast season in England, showcasing his skills on an international platform and further developing his repertoire, particularly in English conditions.

Ellis's involvement with the Punjab Kings extended into the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons. His performances in the IPL, particularly during the 2023 season, where he played in 10 matches and took 13 wickets, including best figures of 4 for 30 against the Rajasthan Royals, underscored his development into a critical player for the franchise. These performances demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes matches.

Nathan Ellis's cricketing journey from domestic circuits to the international arena and various T20 leagues exemplifies continuous growth and significant impact. His record-setting debut in T20 Internationals, consistent performances in domestic cricket, and crucial roles in global T20 leagues reflect a career marked by pivotal contributions and evolving prowess in fast bowling. As Ellis continues to represent Australia and play in major T20 leagues, his career offers a promising outlook for future donations to cricket at both the domestic and international levels.

