T20 World Cup 2024: Former Skipper Tim Paine Cites Nathan Ellis' Inclusion In Australian Attack As 'Important'

Nathan Ellis should be utilised in Australia's first-choice attack to boost their chances of T20 World Cup success, according to former skipper Tim Paine. (More Cricket News)
Despite impressing in his 14 appearances, Ellis has struggled to establish a regular spot in Australia's T20 side - notably missing out on selection for the 2022 World Cup - while he only featured once for Punjab Kings during the 2024 Indian Premier League.
However, the 29-year-old boasts the second-best powerplay economy (7.08) in all T20s since 2020 within Australia's World Cup squad - behind only Josh Hazlewood (6.58) - while he comfortably boasts the strongest record at the death (overs 17 to 20) during that span (8.88).
Paine believes Mitchell Starc, who played a starring role in the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL success, and Adam Zampa should lead his nation's attack, along with Ellis - ahead of the likes of Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.
"I think Australia have a great opportunity, and I hope they take it in this World Cup, and that is to pick Nathan Ellis. He would be my third quick," he told ESPN.
"He's got a different skillset, comes from a different angle, different height, and I think some variety in the attack will be really important to win this World Cup.
"His international record for the opportunities that he's been given is outstanding, and I think now is the right time.
"That's not to say they [Cummins and Hazlewood] are not the best couple of bowlers in the country; they are outstanding bowlers, and will continue to be. I just think Nathan Ellis complements the rest of that attack really, really well."
Australia - winners of the tournament in 2021 - are drawn in Group B alongside England, Scotland, Oman and Namibia.