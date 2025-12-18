Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: AUS Dominate Proceedings On Day 2 As ENG Falter

Nathan Lyon took two wickets to move past Glenn McGrath for second place on Australia’s all-time bowling list, and returning skipper Pat Cummins took his first wickets of the series as a relentless bowling attack kept England in trouble in the third Ashes test. Australia resumed Day 2 at 326-8 and was all out for 371 with Mitchell Starc posting a half-century before Jofra Archer finished off the tailenders to return 5-53, his fourth five-wicket haul in test cricket. By stumps, England had struggled to 213 for eight, still 158 behind. England was coasting at 37-0 in reply until Cummins struck. Lyon then took two wickets in his first over as England lost three wickets in 15 balls. It was a struggle the rest of the day for England, which needs to bat long to revive its chances in this five-test series on a pitch and conditions that traditionally favor batting on Day 2 at the Adelaide Oval.

England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Nathan Lyon
Australia's Nathan Lyon signs autograph to fans during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes takes break during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Scott Boland
Australia's Scott Boland, second from right, celebrates the wicket of England's Brydon Carse with his teammates during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Scott Boland
Australia's Scott Boland, left, and Australia's Alex Carey celebrates the wicket of England's Brydon Carse during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Pat Cummins
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, third from left, celebrates the wicket of England's Jamie Smith with his teammates during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Jamie Smith
England's Jamie Smith plays a shot during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Mitchell Starc
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls a delivery during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook plays a shot during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
England vs Australia third Ashes cricket test day two-Nathan Lyon
Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, celebrates with teammate Mitchell Starc after dismissing England's Ben Duckett during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
