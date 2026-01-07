Ivory Coast 3-0 Burkina Faso, Africa Cup Of Nations: Amad Diallo Show Helps Elephants Seal QF Spot

Defending champion Ivory Coast progressed in contrasting fashion with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. Amad Diallo, who already had two goals for the Elephants, opened the scoring in the 20th when he received the ball from Yan Diomande on the edge of the penalty area and surged past two defenders before dinking the ball inside the top right corner. Diallo returned the favor 12 minutes later for Diomande to make it 2-0 with a low shot inside the left post, and Bazoumana Touré sealed the win on a counterattack in the 87th. The defending champion next faces Egypt in Agadir on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals.

Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer
Ivory Coast's players celebrate after the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Jean-Philippe Krasso
Ivory Coast's Jean-Philippe Krasso challenges Burkina Faso's Saidou Simpore, right, during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Ibrahim Sangare
Ivory Coast's Ibrahim Sangare, right, challenges Burkina Faso's Saidou Simpore during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Issa Kabore
Burkina Faso's Issa Kabore, right, challenges Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Guela Doue
Ivory Coast's Guela Doue, right, challenges Burkina Faso's Georgi Minoungou during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Odilon Kossounou
Ivory Coast's Odilon Kossounou, right, challenges Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Ibrahim Sangare
Ivory Coast's Ibrahim Sangare, left, challenges Burkina Faso's Irie Bi during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Ismahila Ouedraogo
Burkina Faso's Ismahila Ouedraogo, right, challenges Ivory Coast's Guela Doue during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Edmond Tapsoba
Burkina Faso's Edmond Tapsoba, right, challenges Ivory Coast's Evann Guessand during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Cup of Nations soccer-Irie Bi
Burkina Faso's Irie Bi heads the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
