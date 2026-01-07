Ivory Coast 3-0 Burkina Faso, Africa Cup Of Nations: Amad Diallo Show Helps Elephants Seal QF Spot
Defending champion Ivory Coast progressed in contrasting fashion with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. Amad Diallo, who already had two goals for the Elephants, opened the scoring in the 20th when he received the ball from Yan Diomande on the edge of the penalty area and surged past two defenders before dinking the ball inside the top right corner. Diallo returned the favor 12 minutes later for Diomande to make it 2-0 with a low shot inside the left post, and Bazoumana Touré sealed the win on a counterattack in the 87th. The defending champion next faces Egypt in Agadir on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE