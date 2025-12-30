100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

Battleship Potemkin endures because it is the opposite of that. It is propaganda executed with such formal brilliance that it forces us to confront the uncomfortable truth that cinema’s power lies not just in what it says, but in how well it says it. A hundred years later, Eisenstein’s film reminds us that the most effective propaganda does not announce itself as such. And perhaps that is exactly why, even now, some would rather we didn’t watch it at all.