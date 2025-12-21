The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

The “missing woman” is an old crime-fiction trope that has seen a resurgence in recent Hindi cinema and streaming television. However, instead of digging deeper, these stories have mostly used the missing women to drive a narrative about good vs. evil and individual heroism vs. systemic collapse. Neither are the young women the focus of these stories nor do they probe the intersections at which these crimes become possible. Everything from poverty to the unlikely culprit of climate change has contributed to the rise of sex trafficking in India. In these mainstream pieces of fiction, you will instead find the uniformed police officers as the primary, moral agent capable of restoring order. In doing so, these texts valorise the police at a moment when empirical data and lived experience suggest a far more troubling reality.