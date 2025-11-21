How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

Srikant becomes the stand-in for what the creators Raj & DK and writer Suman Kumar (with sharply written dialogues by Suparn Verma) of the show are trying to convey—the world is painted in myriad shades of grey and nothing is as black and white as propaganda would easily have you swallow. In reimagining the spy as an ordinary man, who rolls his eyes at religious bigotry and notions of manhood, the show forces its audience to confront an uncomfortable reality: the people who protect our borders and intercept our crises are merely human. They are not infallible. They are functioning inside a colossally corrupt and bureaucratic system and even when they know it they cannot walk away on a whim.