Delhi Crime Season 3 Review | A Fine Cast Caught In An Overcrowded Script

The biggest missed opportunity is Qureshi’s Badi Didi. On paper, she is a formidable antagonist: the widow of a respected community elder in Haryana, turned trafficker, commanding a network that stretches across borders. Her transformation—from a woman nearly killed as a child by her own grandmother, married off at fifteen, brutalised by her husband and father-in-law, to a matriarchal monster who sells other women—is rich material. But instead of being shown through the narrative, it’s told in a monologue, breaking the cardinal rule of screenwriting: show, don’t tell. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule that have been effective in cinema, but this is not one of its shining examples.