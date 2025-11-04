Delhi Crime 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Hunts Huma Qureshi's Badi Didi In A Human Trafficking Case

Garima Das
Updated on:
Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer
Netflix's Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer out
Summary of this article

Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer of the third season of Delhi Crime.

Shefali Shah has returned in the lead role of Deputy Commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the third season, she is spearheading a new case of human trafficking with her trusted men.

Alongside Shah, Rasika Dugal (as Neeti Singh) and Rajesh Tailang (as Bhupendra Singh) have also returned to the crime thriller series. Jaya Bhattacharya (as Vimla Baradwaj) and Anuraag Arora (as Jairaj Singh) are also reprising their roles. Huma Qureshi is the main antagonist this time. Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Kelly Dorji and Anshumaan Pushkar are the new faces of Delhi Crime Season 3.

Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer

Inspired by true events, the 2-minute and 32-second trailer opens with Vartika informing her team of finding a shipment of 30 young girls who were being trafficked to Delhi. “We must pursue an investigation,” she says. As the investigation unfolds, they discover a chilling network of human trafficking, in multiple states—from Assam, Bihar to Maharashtra—with young women vanishing under the promise of jobs, being forced into marriages, children and women being used as slaves, and disappearing into a country-wide web of deceit.

Huma Qureshi's 'Badi didi' is the mastermind behind this racket, and she leaves no stone unturned to be one step ahead of the police. Vartika and her team are determined to bring down her criminal empire. There will be a face-off between two women in this thrilling Netflix series.

Delhi Crime Season 3 is produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, and directed by Tanuj Chopra.

Chopra, who is also the showrunner of the show, shared, "We wanted to tell a story that feels both urgent and deeply human. Each season stands on its own. Regardless of whether you're a returning fan of the show or you've never watched a single episode, this season will be just as compelling for both."

The upcoming series will premiere on Netflix on November 13, 2025.

