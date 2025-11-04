Delhi Crime 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Hunts Huma Qureshi's Badi Didi In A Human Trafficking Case

Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer

Inspired by true events, the 2-minute and 32-second trailer opens with Vartika informing her team of finding a shipment of 30 young girls who were being trafficked to Delhi. “We must pursue an investigation,” she says. As the investigation unfolds, they discover a chilling network of human trafficking, in multiple states—from Assam, Bihar to Maharashtra—with young women vanishing under the promise of jobs, being forced into marriages, children and women being used as slaves, and disappearing into a country-wide web of deceit.