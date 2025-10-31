Scream 7 Trailer: Ghostface Targets Sidney Prescott's Daughter In The Next Chapter

Ahead of Halloween 2025, Paramount Pictures unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Scream 7 on Thursday. Neve Campbell, who was missing in Scream VI (2023), has returned with her iconic role as Sidney Prescott. The stakes in the latest instalment are higher as it will be a family affair now. The Ghostface targets Sidney’s daughter Tatum (Isabel May) in the slasher film. The seventh instalment is directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote all six instalments of the franchise.