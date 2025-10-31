Scream 7 Trailer: Ghostface Targets Sidney Prescott's Daughter In The Next Chapter

Neve Campbell and Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers return to confront a new Ghostface in Scream 7.

Scream 7 trailer
Scream 7 trailer out Photo: YouTube/Paramount Pictures
  • Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7

  • The trailer for Scream 7 was unveiled on Thursday

  • This time, Ghostface targets Sidney’s daughter, Tatum

Ahead of Halloween 2025, Paramount Pictures unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Scream 7 on Thursday. Neve Campbell, who was missing in Scream VI (2023), has returned with her iconic role as Sidney Prescott. The stakes in the latest instalment are higher as it will be a family affair now. The Ghostface targets Sidney’s daughter Tatum (Isabel May) in the slasher film. The seventh instalment is directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote all six instalments of the franchise.

Scream 7 trailer

In the trailer, Ghostface says on the phone, “Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me?”

“Nice little town you found, you and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.” Both then confront each other.

While Ghostface is behind Tatum, the latter doesn't want to be the victim and wants to become a fighter like her mother. Tatum tells her mom, “I want to be like you – I want to fight.” Sidney teaches her the rules of how to escape the killer and survive.

Sidney supposedly named her daughter Tatum in memory of her friend Tatum (Rose McGowan), who was killed by Ghostface in the 1996 film.

Courteney Cox also appears in the trailer as reporter Gale Weathers. For the unversed, she was attacked by Ghostface in Scream VI. In one scene, Gale tells Sidney, “Let’s unmask this fucker.”

Watch the trailer for Scream 7 here.

Scream 7 cast

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher, the original co-Ghostface killer, has returned for the seventh instalment. Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown as siblings, and Scott Foley as Scream 3‘s Ghostface, Roman Bridger are also part of the cast.

May, Michelle Randolph, Joel McHale, Anna Camp, Mckenna Grace, Ethan Embry, Mark Consuelos, Jimmy Tatro, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann and Sam Rechner are the new faces in Scream 7.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick have penned the script of Scream VII. The film will hit the theatres on February 27, 2026.

