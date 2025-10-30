Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer: Netflix Takes Us Back To Upside Down Where Shadows Crawl And Memories Linger

Stranger Things Season 5 has been unveiled, and we can't keep calm
Eleven and her gang are all set for the most dangerous battle against Vecna, who has returned to Hawkins with a vengeance
The final season will be released in three parts: Volume 1 drops on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale will be out on December 31, 2025
Netflix on Thursday unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, and with this, the countdown for the finale chapter has begun. It will once again take us back to the Upside Down, where the lights will flicker once again in Hawkins, with memories lingering and shadows crawling.