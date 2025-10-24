Stranger Things Season 5 Two-Hour Finale To Release In US, Canada Theatres, Confirms Netflix

The two-hour-long Stranger Things Season 5 finale will be released theatrically in the US and Canada on New Year’s Eve, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stranger Things 5 release date in theatres
Stranger Things 5 finale to release in select theatres later this year Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode, titled The Rightside Up, will release in more than 350 movie theatres in the US and Canada

  • It will be released on December 31, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and will run till January 1, 2026

  • The final episode will also premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2026

The highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5, which is the final season of the Netflix hit show, is all set to arrive by the end of this year. Stranger Things Season 5 finale will release in select theatres later this year. According to Netflix, the final episode of the fifth season of Stranger Things, titled The Rightside Up will be released on Netflix and in more than 350 theatres in the US and Canada on December 31 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET, and will run till January 1, 2026. 

Stranger Things 5 teaser out - Netflix
Stranger Things 5 Teaser: Vecna Returns To Hawkins; Eleven And Gang Prepare For The Most Dangerous Battle

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The first part of the show will release on November 27 at 5.30 am in India, followed by the second part on December 26 at 5.30 am. The last part of the series will stream in India on January 1, 2026, at 5.30 am.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Tudum, “We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” and added, “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.” 

The theatre locations will be announced later.

Sharing the news, Netflix wrote on Instagram, “Fans can experience the final episode of Stranger Things on Netflix and in select theatres in US & Canada on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (sic)”.

The cast of Stranger Things 5 includes old and new faces: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton, among others.

Published At:
