Stranger Things Season 5 Two-Hour Finale To Release In US, Canada Theatres, Confirms Netflix

The highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5, which is the final season of the Netflix hit show, is all set to arrive by the end of this year. Stranger Things Season 5 finale will release in select theatres later this year. According to Netflix, the final episode of the fifth season of Stranger Things, titled The Rightside Up will be released on Netflix and in more than 350 theatres in the US and Canada on December 31 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET, and will run till January 1, 2026.