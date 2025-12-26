Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Out: Noah Schnapp Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans; Urges To 'Cherish Last Moments'

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.
To mark the occasion, actor Noah Schnapp penned a heartfelt note for his fans on Instagram.
In his note, he asked the fans to cherish the last moments, "finding comfort" in their "favourite characters, debriefing with friends, and reliving scenes together online afterwards."
Noah Schnapp pens heartfelt note on Instagram to mark Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 release
On Friday, Schnapp, taking to his Instagram handle, wrote, "So excited to share this chapter with all of you. As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in. Cherish these last moments, finding comfort in your favourite characters, debriefing with friends, and reliving scenes together online afterwards. These matter more than we sometimes realise (sic)."
He expressed his gratitude "for the family we’ve built here." He also said that he loves his fans like his close friends and family. "Watching you form real friendships, meeting you unexpectedly in public or online, and feeling your excitement has been one of my greatest joys. Knowing how much this show has meant to so many people who needed connection, belonging, and a place to feel accepted means everything (sic)."
"You will always have a place with me, and in this show, no matter who you are. We love you exactly as you are. If there’s one thing to remember from our show: connection is what keeps us alive. And the only way to truly connect is to let people see the real you, and realise you can be loved even more when you do (sic)," he added.
Schnapp concluded his note, "Real power isn’t telekinesis or cool hand movements (though those can be pretty badass). It’s friendship, loyalty, and accepting yourself and others exactly as we come. Volume 2: Now Streaming."
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 total episodes and runtime
Episode 5 - Shock Jock: 1hr 8min
Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz: 1hr 15min
Episode 7 - The Bridge: 1hr 6min
The eighth and final episode of Stranger Things will come out on New Year’s Eve in the US and on January 1, 2026, in India. With a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes, it will also be released in 500 theatres in the US and Canada.
Apart from Schnapp, Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson, among others.