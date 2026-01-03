Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Farewell In KBC Season 17 Finale Marks End Of An Era

Amitabh Bachchan bids an emotional farewell in the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 finale, reflecting on his journey and legacy

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amitabh Bachchan, KBC 17
Amitabh Bachchan in a promotional poster of Kaun Banega Crorepati Photo: Sony Entertainment Television
  • Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has bid his goodbye to the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in the Season 17 finale. 

  • The veteran actor reflected on spending over one-third of his life on the quiz show and the bond he shares with its audience. 

  • The grand finale balanced emotion with celebration, featuring humour, special appearances and a rare extended musical performance by Mr. Bachchan.

"Sawaal kya hai?" "Aapka jawab kya hai?" "Jawaab sahi hai." "Jawaab galat hai." For over two decades, these lines have travelled from television screens into everyday language. They became memes, inside jokes, moments of tension and release. And on the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, they carried a deeper weight as Amitabh Bachchan signed off from yet another chapter of the show. 

What Amitabh Bachchan said on KBC 17 finale episode

The final episode saw Mr.Bachchan visibly emotional as he reflected on spending more than one-third of his life with the quiz show and its viewers. Seated on the hot seat, the actor spoke directly to the audience, acknowledging how closely their lives and emotions have remained intertwined through the years. His words were met with applause and an unmistakable sense of closure. 
 

The evening was not built on emotion alone. The finale also leaned into celebration. Bachchan delivered a rare musical segment, singing continuously for over half an hour. The performance included several songs associated with his long film career, turning the KBC stage into something closer to a live concert than a quiz show. This extended singing act stood out as one of the most talked-about moments of the finale. 
 

The episode also featured light-hearted touches. Comedian Kiku Sharda brought humour to the stage, while Agastya Nanda's appearance added a personal note to the night.  

Looking Back 

It all played out against the backdrop of a legacy that began with Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati from its very first season in 2000, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping in briefly for the third, before Bachchan returned and made the show unmistakably his own. 

As Season 17 ends, the feeling is simple. The game continues because the audience stays. And because Bachchan showed up, year after year, asking the same question in ways that never felt the same. 

