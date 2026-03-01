Outlook Re-plug: The Never-Ending War

Yet, perhaps the most churning realization of all is that even in this absolute abyss of human cruelty, life stubbornly, desperately insists on existing. In the ruins of Darayya, Snigdhendu Bhattacharya tells us of a man transforming bombed-out Syrian buildings into defiant canvases of graffiti. And somewhere in the dark, amidst the rubble and the incoming fire, people still fall in love, phenomenon Divya Tiwari exalts as a profound, desperate act of rebellion against a fiercely loveless world. There will be moments, as Naveen Kishore eloquently warns in his notes on being the last witnesses of war, when the light is entirely cut off. But it is precisely in that suffocating, painful darkness that we must bear witness, refusing to look away from the burning skies, holding onto the fragile, aching humanity that refuses to be completely extinguished by the bombs.