Outlook Re-plug: The Never-Ending War

The haemorrhage of the human spirit knows no border; it is a shared, suffocating trauma that blankets the earth, much like the smoke currently choking the skies over West Asia
We have plunged back into a perilous era of interstate wars and great power competition
In that painful darkness, is an aching humanity that refuses to be completely extinguished by the bombs
The sirens wailing across West Asia today, as the skies over Iran, Israel, and the Gulf ignite in yet another terrifying escalation of missiles and drone strikes, are the exact horrifying symphony we were warned about. We were sold a lie.
When the Cold War ended, the architects of our modern world promised us an era of lasting peace, but as we watch the flames rise today from Tehran to Tel Aviv, and as Editor Chinki Sinha poignantly frames in Outlook’s Fragments of Never-Ending Wars, we are forced to acknowledge a churning truth: we are a civilization endlessly, ruthlessly at war with itself. Peace, it turns out, was merely a fleeting interlude. Philip Golub dismantles those naive post-Cold War predictions, pointing out that we have plunged back into a perilous era of interstate wars and great power competition, a reality playing out in real-time as regional and global powers violently collide. Subir Sinha starkly warns that these overlapping conflicts are only poised to grow more vicious. War is no longer a historical event as Amir Ali notes, it is the default, bleeding condition of our present, where everlasting peace forever eludes us.
The true face of this unending warfare cannot be found in the sterile geometry of statistics or the breaking news chyrons flashing across our screens today. Vijay Prashad reminds us, reflecting on the carnage of past conflicts, that casualty numbers utterly fail to capture the enduring, ugly parts of modern warfare. The agony is viscerally intimate. It is written in the agonizing silence of Motasem Dalloul’s unfinished dispatch from Gaza, where a blank page screams of waiting, hoping, and dying under the relentless machinery of erasure.
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya draws the agonising lines connecting the misfortune of Sudan, Syria, and Palestine, recounting the despair of refugees who are forced to navigate a shattered world on sheer "autopilot" just to survive another day. Swati Subhedar exposes the hidden, agonizing costs in Yemen, now reduced to one of the most devastating humanitarian disasters of our time. Vineetha Mokkil shares the chilling reality of Ukrainian journalists who detail the grotesque normalization of "living inside the war." From the dehumanizing violence tearing through the Congo, humanized through the lens of Daniel Buuma, to the enduring ghosts of Syria summoned by Yousef Wakkas, and the bloody struggle against junta violence in Myanmar chronicled by Rakhi Bose, the globe is stitched together by a thick, heavy thread of profound suffering.
Under the crushing weight of such perpetual devastation, the human soul risks succumbing to a dark void. Valentina Abenavoli perfectly names this phenomenon: anaesthesia. It is a profound numbness and silence born from the sheer inability to process another morning of sirens, severed limbs, and shattered glass, the very numbness threatening to consume us as we watch today's fresh horrors unfold.
Yet, perhaps the most churning realization of all is that even in this absolute abyss of human cruelty, life stubbornly, desperately insists on existing. In the ruins of Darayya, Snigdhendu Bhattacharya tells us of a man transforming bombed-out Syrian buildings into defiant canvases of graffiti. And somewhere in the dark, amidst the rubble and the incoming fire, people still fall in love, phenomenon Divya Tiwari exalts as a profound, desperate act of rebellion against a fiercely loveless world. There will be moments, as Naveen Kishore eloquently warns in his notes on being the last witnesses of war, when the light is entirely cut off. But it is precisely in that suffocating, painful darkness that we must bear witness, refusing to look away from the burning skies, holding onto the fragile, aching humanity that refuses to be completely extinguished by the bombs.