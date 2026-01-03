Wheel Of Fortune New Promo: Akshay Kumar Promises A Hilarious Game Show Filled With His Classic Humour And Charm

Wheel of Fortune promo

In the promo, we see Akshay sitting beside the bed of an old man who is unwell. As he checks his temperature, he calls a person named Vicky and asks him to bring Dr. Suraj Kumar immediately. In the next scene, Vicky brings a beaten-up doctor. When Akshay asks who did this to him, the doctor says Vicky has thrashed him. “Aapne bola that jaldi Dr. Suraj Kumar ko le aa. Haan toh ji le toh aaya hoon. Maarta maarta hi toh laaya hai,” Vicky says in the promo.