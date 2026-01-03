Wheel Of Fortune New Promo: Akshay Kumar Promises A Hilarious Game Show Filled With His Classic Humour And Charm

Akshay Kumar returns to television with Sony TV’s show Wheel of Fortune.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akshay Kumar to host Wheel of Fortune
Akshay Kumar to host Wheel of Fortune Indian edition Photo: Sony TV
Summary
  • Akshay Kumar returns to television with Sony TV’s show Wheel of Fortune.

  • The new promo of the show has been unveiled, taking us on a hilarious ride.

  • The Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune will be available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced in December last year that it is bringing Emmy-winning game show Wheel of Fortune to India, with Akshay Kumar hosting it. A new promo from the game show was unveiled yesterday, with Akshay returning with his classic humour and charm.

Wheel of Fortune promo

In the promo, we see Akshay sitting beside the bed of an old man who is unwell. As he checks his temperature, he calls a person named Vicky and asks him to bring Dr. Suraj Kumar immediately. In the next scene, Vicky brings a beaten-up doctor. When Akshay asks who did this to him, the doctor says Vicky has thrashed him. “Aapne bola that jaldi Dr. Suraj Kumar ko le aa. Haan toh ji le toh aaya hoon. Maarta maarta hi toh laaya hai,” Vicky says in the promo.

Akshay turns to the camera and says, "Shabdon ki galatphemi, kar sakti hain behremi."

When the doctor checks on the patient, he screams, “Tauji chal basse.” Vicky mishears it as ‘Chal bus se’, and asks, “Kaunsi bus se?” When Akshay orders another wrestler, ‘Maar’, he runs to beat the former up. The misunderstandings turn into a hilarious ride. Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay, promises a fun game show.

About Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune is said to be the most-watched entertainment show on American television. It won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show.

It has already been adapted in over 40 countries, and is now finally coming to India. On the show, the contestants have to solve word puzzles after spinning the wheel of fortune. If they complete the challenge, then they get an opportunity to win cash and prizes.

The Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune will be available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The release date is yet to be announced.

Viewers can stay tuned to Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV for more updates and information on the Indian edition of ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

Published At:
