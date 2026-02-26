Akshay Kumar Reveals His Mother’s Sindhi Connection On Wheel Of Fortune

A tribute to women chasing education

The episode also featured contestant Ashu Jain, who completed her MTech at 44 and later finished her PhD at 53. On hearing this, it was said by Akshay that he was reminded of his wife, Twinkle Khanna. It was mentioned by him that she completed her Master’s degree at 50 and now wishes to pursue a PhD. Women, he observed, continue to inspire with their determination.