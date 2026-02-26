Akshay Kumar Reveals His Mother’s Sindhi Connection On Wheel Of Fortune

Akshay Kumar recalled his mother’s deep connection to Sindhi during his television appearance.
A humorous language mix-up during the interaction left the Wheel of Fortune audience in stitches.
The actor also praised women who choose to pursue higher education later in life.
Akshay Kumar offered viewers a glimpse into his family memories during a recent appearance on Wheel of Fortune. What began as a simple exchange about language soon turned into a warm conversation about his mother and her deep connection to Sindhi culture.
During the episode, contestant Vidhi Bharani mentioned that she is Sindhi. It was then said by Akshay that Sindhi is a language he finds very dear. The remark led him to recall an amusing incident from his younger days.
Akshay Kumar shares his Sindhi connection
A story was narrated by the actor about calling a Sindhi friend at home. When his friend’s mother answered and mentioned that her son was asleep, the words were misheard by him in a way that left him briefly alarmed. The confusion was later understood, and the moment was reenacted playfully, drawing laughter from the audience.
It was also shared by Akshay that his mother spoke Sindhi fluently and that many of her close friends belonged to the community. Card games and long conversations were remembered fondly, and the tone of the conversation turned noticeably affectionate.
When Vidhi expressed a wish to say something in Sindhi, it was stated by her that “Mokhe taam se jaam pyaar aa” meant ‘I love you’. The exchange added a gentle, celebratory note to the segment.
A tribute to women chasing education
The episode also featured contestant Ashu Jain, who completed her MTech at 44 and later finished her PhD at 53. On hearing this, it was said by Akshay that he was reminded of his wife, Twinkle Khanna. It was mentioned by him that she completed her Master’s degree at 50 and now wishes to pursue a PhD. Women, he observed, continue to inspire with their determination.
Wheel of Fortune airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV.