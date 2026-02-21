International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

In India, language has played an important role in establishing regional identity shaped by collective consciousness, traditions and the politics of memory. However, across decades, across the breadth of the country the voices against Hindi imposition have only grown stronger. Outlook’s May 2022 issue, Hindistan, looks at the socio-political narrative where Hindi is being pushed by the Centre as ‘Rashtra Bhasha’.



As Garga Chatterjee, language activist and general secretary of Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali rights group, argues in his piece, India or Hindia, that owing to the fact that Hindi is not the national language of India, “either Hindi is denied special status at the Union level; or all of Tamil, Bangla, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi have the exact same legal status and rights as Hindi, in the Union of India.”