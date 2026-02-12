The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

The film also touches upon a few raw nerves while tackling questions about whether keeping one’s HIV diagnosis under wraps is the only way to sustain friendships and social relationships. Who does one tell their truth to, if at all—and when does one begin to break at the seams from holding things together? If a child takes his Anti-retroviral Therapy pills to school to give his friend what he believes is an immunity pill, who is to blame here? Is it the mother, who knows that divulging their truth to her son would break his heart and further complicate their lives? Or the child, who merely wanted to share his immunity with his friend? Or is it, perhaps, the society that barely allows one to live a truth that cannot even be told? Amidst all this, how does a mother ensure that her son also has a childhood filled with dreams—like seeing the ocean one day?