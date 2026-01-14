Kaifi Azmi And The Poetics Of Care

In 1979, while filming a student project about him at FTII directed by Raman Kumar, Azmi was asked why he chose to remain in India after the 1947 Partition—why he had not moved to Pakistan with the rest of his family. He was caught unawares by the audacity of the question as the camera zoomed in on his face. To me, who was watching this moment decades later, this moment stood as a reminder that Indian Muslims have long been expected to repeatedly prove their loyalty and allegiance to the nation, a demand with a cruel lineage of its own. Azmi was no exception, yet he carried his care for the nation he had placed his hopes in into his words, writing verses for workers, women, lovers—anyone in need of steadiness against the forces that hemmed them in.