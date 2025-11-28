IFFI 2025 | Sentimental Value Review: The Unfinished Work Of Living

In the end, Sentimental Value is a film that never loses sight of itself. It is less interested in resolution than in the gradual realisation that learning to live with one another is an uneven, complex, ever-evolving kind of kindness. People change, but houses remain, letting memory settle into the cracks of the walls. Salvation arrives as a small nod across a room—a reassurance that we have seen each other all along, even when we looked away. Hope stops by in the form of a hug, reminding us that we have not quite drowned yet. Trier’s brilliance lies in showing that reconciliation is a fragile practice, made up of these recognitions. And that is the film’s core truth. Sentimental value does not lie in objects alone, but in the courage it takes to return to one another again and again. Perhaps holding out hope is not entirely altruistic—we keep trying, even as some part of us still wants to drown.