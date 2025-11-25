IDFA 2025 | Auto Queens Review: Tamil Doc Spotlights India’s First Female Auto Driver Collective

It’s an unyieldingly tough task that weighs heavy. Every moment is a battle the women are locked in. They haggle for fair parking but are constantly edged out. They are reminded again and again this isn’t their arena—that they are trespassing their gender’s social expectation. It’s laced with threats of physical violence. For women drivers to assert themselves, they are to pave through systemic prejudice and humiliation lashed out at their decisions. It means wearing a thick skin to weather it all out and keep doing what they seek. Discouragement is intense, unsparing, cutting into the fiber of their earnestness. How do they live and work when pitted against steep hostility? Leela channels all the dismissal into her arsenal, hitting back instead of resignation. Years of being dominated have only turned the nature of her response more acidic. Politeness has been shed. Auto Queens sharpens focus on how the countering can shift once one has had enough.