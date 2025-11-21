Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur Team Up For An 'Imperfectly Perfect' Love Story; First Look Out

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama film Do Deewane Seher Mein.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein Photo: Instagram/Bhansali Productions
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur have teamed up for a romantic drama, Do Deewane Seher Mein.

  • It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

  • The film will release in theatres on February 20, 2026.

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur have joined hands for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama film Do Deewane Seher Mein, set to release on Valentine’s week in February 2026. The makers on Friday unveiled the first look of the film.

The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is backed by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions. It will hit the screens on February 20, 2026.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar trailer out - YouTub
Dhurandhar Trailer Gives Glimpse Of The High-Stakes World Of Covert Operatives

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's new film

The first look of Mrunal and Siddhant was unveiled with an animated video and soulful background music. It is an "imperfectly perfect" love story with heartwarming music. Chaturvedi's character is introduced as Shashank, while Mrunal will play Roshni.

Sharing the clip, Bhansali Productions wrote on social media, "Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! ❤️This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega! 💕#DoDeewaneसहरMein - 20th Feb 2026 (sic)."

Mammootty, Vinayakan starrer Kalamkaval trailer out - YouTube
Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

BY Garima Das

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant shared a heartfelt note that read: "Do Deewane Seher mein-A film close to my heart. Be honest… was going through something of my own while shooting for this one. And the journey somewhere healed me….hope it does the same to you…They say there’s nothing such as perfect, all you need is someone imperfect worth fighting for…See us at our most vulnerable selves, all heart, the perfect misfits, a cute mess coming to theatres this Valentine’s."

Related Content
Related Content

The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?