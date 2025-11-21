Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur Team Up For An 'Imperfectly Perfect' Love Story; First Look Out

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur have teamed up for a romantic drama, Do Deewane Seher Mein.
It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The film will release in theatres on February 20, 2026.
Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur have joined hands for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama film Do Deewane Seher Mein, set to release on Valentine’s week in February 2026. The makers on Friday unveiled the first look of the film.
The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is backed by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions. It will hit the screens on February 20, 2026.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's new film
The first look of Mrunal and Siddhant was unveiled with an animated video and soulful background music. It is an "imperfectly perfect" love story with heartwarming music. Chaturvedi's character is introduced as Shashank, while Mrunal will play Roshni.
Sharing the clip, Bhansali Productions wrote on social media, "Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani! ❤️This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega! 💕#DoDeewaneसहरMein - 20th Feb 2026 (sic)."
Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant shared a heartfelt note that read: "Do Deewane Seher mein-A film close to my heart. Be honest… was going through something of my own while shooting for this one. And the journey somewhere healed me….hope it does the same to you…They say there’s nothing such as perfect, all you need is someone imperfect worth fighting for…See us at our most vulnerable selves, all heart, the perfect misfits, a cute mess coming to theatres this Valentine’s."
The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.