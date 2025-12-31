Deepika Padukone Checks Backstreet Boys Concert Off Bucket List With Friend In Las Vegas; Pic Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas with her friend Sneha Ramchander.
Sneha shared a picture of herself with Deepika from the concert venue.
Deepika and Ranveer Singh are currently in the United States for New Year's celebrations.
American pop band Backstreet Boys recently performed at the Sphere at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Actress Deepika Padukone, along with one of her friends, attended the concert, ticking it off their bucket list. Sneha Ramachander, Deepika's friend, shared a picture of both from the event on her Instagram handle.
For the unversed, the concert is titled 'Into the Millennium', celebrating Backstreet Boys' iconic Millennium album. It started in summer 2025 and will extend into early 2026.
Deepika Padukone attends Backstreet Boys concert
On Wednesday, Sneha took to her Instagram stories to share the pic and wrote, “We did it! Big one check off our bucket list.” In the picture, Deepika and Sneha were seen holding each other close, making a V-sign with their hands. Deepika was in a white T-shirt and blue jeans for the concert. A Reddit user in a comment mentioned that Sneha is Deepika's childhood bestie.
Deepika and Ranveer Singh were recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as they left for their New Year's celebrations in the US. Later, they were spotted dining out with family members in New York. The couple is going to ring in the New Year with a bang as Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. She is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma, among others. It will hit the theatres next year.
She also has Atlee's next with Allu Arjun.