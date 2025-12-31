Deepika Padukone Checks Backstreet Boys Concert Off Bucket List With Friend In Las Vegas; Pic Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas with her close friend, who shared their pic on social media.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone enjoys Backstreet Boys concert with her friend Photo: Instagram/Sneha Ramachander
American pop band Backstreet Boys recently performed at the Sphere at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Actress Deepika Padukone, along with one of her friends, attended the concert, ticking it off their bucket list. Sneha Ramachander, Deepika's friend, shared a picture of both from the event on her Instagram handle.

For the unversed, the concert is titled 'Into the Millennium', celebrating Backstreet Boys' iconic Millennium album. It started in summer 2025 and will extend into early 2026.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal the face of their daughter Dua - Instagram/Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua's Face On Diwali, See Adorable Family Pics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone attends Backstreet Boys concert

On Wednesday, Sneha took to her Instagram stories to share the pic and wrote, “We did it! Big one check off our bucket list.” In the picture, Deepika and Sneha were seen holding each other close, making a V-sign with their hands. Deepika was in a white T-shirt and blue jeans for the concert. A Reddit user in a comment mentioned that Sneha is Deepika's childhood bestie.

Have a look at the photo here.

Deepika Padukone enjoys Backstreet Boys concert
Deepika Padukone enjoys Backstreet Boys concert Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Deepika and Ranveer Singh were recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as they left for their New Year's celebrations in the US. Later, they were spotted dining out with family members in New York. The couple is going to ring in the New Year with a bang as Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar.

Deepika Padukone on her demand for eight-hour work shift - Instagram/Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone On 8-Hour Workday Row Post Spirit And Kalki 2 Exit: Male Actors Have Been Working For 8 Hours For Years

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. She is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma, among others. It will hit the theatres next year.

She also has Atlee's next with Allu Arjun.

Tags

