Deepika Padukone On 8-Hour Workday Row Post Spirit And Kalki 2 Exit: Male Actors Have Been Working For 8 Hours For Years

Deepika Padukone claimed that male actors in the industry have been working for 8-hour shifts for years, and they don't even work on weekends.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone on her demand for eight-hour work shift Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone
  • Deepika Padukone finally spoke about the 8-hour work shift demand row

  • The actress shared that several "male superstars" have been doing an 8-hour shift for years, but it "never made headlines"

  • Deepika's exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel was reportedly due to her demands, including an eight-hour workday

Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit sparked widespread debate in the Hindi film industry and other industries as well. The main issue was her request for an eight-hour workday to support new mothers in balancing work and motherhood. There were split opinions as some supported Deepika, while some backed the long working schedules. When she stepped away from Kalki 2, it added fuel to the ongoing debate on Deepika's demands. Finally, she broke her silence on the eight-hour work schedule. Read on to know what she has said.

Deepika Padukone on 8-hour work shift demand

While speaking with CNBC-TV18 on the 8-hour work shift demand row, Deepika shared that several "male superstars" have been doing an 8-hour shift for years, but it "never made headlines."

"By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines," she said.

Deepika on male actors working for 8 hours for years

Talking about the male actors working for eight hours per day, the Pathaan actress said, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years." She also said that a lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday and don't work on weekends.

Deepika calls the Indian film industry 'disorganised'

The 39-year-old star also said that the larger issue in the Indian film industry is that even though it is "termed as an industry", they "have never really worked like an industry". She called it a "very disorganised industry", and thinks "it's time we brought in some system into this culture."

Deepika Padukone work front

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen in King, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Atlee’s AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun.

Published At:
