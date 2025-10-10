Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit sparked widespread debate in the Hindi film industry and other industries as well. The main issue was her request for an eight-hour workday to support new mothers in balancing work and motherhood. There were split opinions as some supported Deepika, while some backed the long working schedules. When she stepped away from Kalki 2, it added fuel to the ongoing debate on Deepika's demands. Finally, she broke her silence on the eight-hour work schedule. Read on to know what she has said.