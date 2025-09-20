Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For King After Exit From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have teamed up for King, which marks their sixth collaboration.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, King
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for King Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Following her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika Padukone has announced her next project with Shah Rukh Khan

  • She is reuniting with SRK for King, which marks their 6th film together

  • Deepika has started shooting for King with Shah Rukh

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are reuniting for their sixth film after Jawan (2023). The actress will be sharing the same screen again with SRK in the upcoming film King. On Saturday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post accompanied by a picture of her holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand. Deepika made her debut with Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007).

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for King

Deepika has kick-started King's shoot. In the picture, the Pathaan actors held each other's hands as they sat together. In the post, the diva recalled what Shah Rukh's "first lesson" was for her. "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success," she wrote while sharing the post.

"I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?", Deepika concluded her post.

Related Content
Related Content

Have a look at the post here.

Deepika Padukone has stepped down from Kalki 2898 AD - YouTube
Deepika Padukone 'Will Not Be A Part Of' Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Confirms Makers

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh commented on the post, "Bestest Besties!" and added halo face, nazar amulet and red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Deepika and Shah Rukh worked together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Jawan and Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone to not star in The Intern remake - Instagram
Deepika Padukone Steps Away From Acting In The Intern Remake? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD controversy

The actress has announced her project after Vyjayanthi Movies recently released a statement saying that Deepika is no longer part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," and added that a film like Kalki deserves more "commitment."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  4. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  5. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  3. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  4. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  5. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  6. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn

  8. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student