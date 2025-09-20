Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For King After Exit From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Following her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika Padukone has announced her next project with Shah Rukh Khan
She is reuniting with SRK for King, which marks their 6th film together
Deepika has started shooting for King with Shah Rukh
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are reuniting for their sixth film after Jawan (2023). The actress will be sharing the same screen again with SRK in the upcoming film King. On Saturday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post accompanied by a picture of her holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand. Deepika made her debut with Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007).
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for King
Deepika has kick-started King's shoot. In the picture, the Pathaan actors held each other's hands as they sat together. In the post, the diva recalled what Shah Rukh's "first lesson" was for her. "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success," she wrote while sharing the post.
"I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?", Deepika concluded her post.
Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh commented on the post, "Bestest Besties!" and added halo face, nazar amulet and red heart emojis.
For the unversed, Deepika and Shah Rukh worked together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Jawan and Pathaan.
Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD controversy
The actress has announced her project after Vyjayanthi Movies recently released a statement saying that Deepika is no longer part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," and added that a film like Kalki deserves more "commitment."