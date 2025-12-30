Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia: Tributes Pour In for Bangladesh’s Iron Lady Of Democracy

Thousands of BNP supporters and ordinary citizens gather in Dhaka and across Bangladesh in tearful tributes, holding portraits and offering prayers for Khaleda Zia.
Acting Chief Adviser Yunus announces state funeral with full honours, while Tarique Rahman declares three days of mourning, calling her legacy a beacon for future generations
In India, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury lead tributes, remembering her as a resilient democratic leader whose vision strengthened regional ties.
Khaleda Zia, the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh, former Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and one of the most influential political figures in the country’s modern history, passed away on December 30, 2025, at the age of 80. She breathed her last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for advanced liver cirrhosis, diabetes, heart complications and other age-related illnesses for several years.
Her health had been in steady decline since mid-2023, with multiple hospitalisations and critical phases. During the long rule of the Awami League (2009–2024), her family repeatedly sought permission for medical treatment abroad, which was consistently denied. After the political upheaval in August 2024 that led to the formation of an interim government, she continued receiving care in Dhaka, but her condition remained fragile in recent months.
Born on 15 August 1945 in Dinajpur, Khaleda Zia entered politics following the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in May 1981. She took over as BNP Chairperson in 1984 and quickly emerged as a powerful symbol of resistance against military rule. Her leadership played a pivotal role in the mass movements that forced the return of multi-party democracy in 1990–91. She went on to serve as Prime Minister twice — from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006 — becoming the second-longest serving head of government in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina.
During her tenures, her governments oversaw significant infrastructure development, including the landmark Jamuna Bridge, economic liberalisation measures and strengthened ties with several countries, including India. However, her political career was also defined by a fierce, decades-long rivalry with Sheikh Hasina, allegations of corruption, and periods of political turbulence. After 2006, she spent much of the next decade either under house arrest or in medical supervision during the Awami League administration.
Her death marks the closing of a major chapter in Bangladesh’s political history. The BNP, which she led for over four decades, declared a three-day mourning period. Acting Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a state funeral with full honours, calling her “a symbol of courage, dedication and resilience.” BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, her elder son, said her legacy of democracy, development and national pride would continue to inspire future generations.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and hoped her vision would continue guiding the Indo-Bangla partnership. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described her as a towering personality whose resilience and commitment to democratic values would always be remembered. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted her unforgettable contribution to Bangladesh’s development and democracy. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called her a fighter for democracy and women’s empowerment, noting her passing as a loss to the entire region. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury acknowledged her significant role in the struggle against military rule, marking the end of an era in Bangladeshi politics.
Supporters gathered outside her Gulshan residence and at the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan, while flags flew at half-mast across government buildings and political offices throughout Bangladesh. The news has evoked widespread reflection on her enduring impact on the country’s democratic journey and regional diplomacy.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on December 30, 2025, expressed profound sadness over the passing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, describing her as a “committed friend of Pakistan.” In a heartfelt statement, Sharif emphasised that her lifelong service to Bangladesh’s growth and development had left an indelible legacy.
He wrote: “Her lifelong service to Bangladesh and its growth and development leaves a lasting legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and the people of Bangladesh during this difficult time.” The Prime Minister’s message underscored the warm historical ties between the two countries during Zia’s tenure, particularly in areas of trade, connectivity and regional cooperation.
The United States also joined the global chorus of condolences. The US Embassy in Dhaka issued a statement extending its deepest sympathies, noting: “Mrs. Zia played a pivotal role in shaping her country’s modern history, and her leadership was instrumental in advancing Bangladesh’s development.”