Nation Mourns Khaleda Zia: Tributes Pour In for Bangladesh’s Iron Lady Of Democracy

Born on 15 August 1945 in Dinajpur, Khaleda Zia entered politics following the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in May 1981. She took over as BNP Chairperson in 1984 and quickly emerged as a powerful symbol of resistance against military rule. Her leadership played a pivotal role in the mass movements that forced the return of multi-party democracy in 1990–91. She went on to serve as Prime Minister twice — from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006 — becoming the second-longest serving head of government in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina.