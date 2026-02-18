Modi Invites Bangladesh PM, Pushes Closer Ties

PM Modi highlighted the shared history and cultural ties that underpin India-Bangladesh relations.

Updated on:
India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each others sustainable growth, PM said.
India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, PM said.
  • Modi said shared developmental priorities will guide future cooperation.

  • He emphasised closer collaboration between the two governments.

  • The letter was delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dhaka after the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India along with his family and said he is looking forward to working closely with the BNP leader to strengthen the multi-faceted bilateral relations.

In a letter to Rahman, Modi said as two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a deep-rooted friendship founded on shared history, cultural ties and the aspirations of the peoples for peace and prosperity.

"The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation," he said in the letter that was handed over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla when he called on Rahman after the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Dhaka.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party at the just concluded parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and on your appointment as the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I wish you every success as you assume the high responsibilities of this office," Modi said.

The prime minister said Rahman's victory in the election was a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in his leadership and their mandate for his vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability and prosperity.

"I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations, enhance regional cooperation, and advance our common goals in wide-ranging areas of connectivity, trade, technology, education, skill development, energy, healthcare, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Modi said as two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity. "I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India.

"Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," he said. After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Birla said India is ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive country.

"Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation," Birla said in a post on X. Led by Rahman, the BNP swept to power with a two-thirds majority, bagging 49.97 per cent votes and 209 seats in the polls held on February 12. The results of the election were declared on February 13.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, registered its best-ever performance with 31.76 per cent votes and 68 seats. Bangladesh had invited Modi to the swearing-in ceremony, but the prime minister could not attend the event as he was scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI

