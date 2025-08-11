Deepika Padukone Steps Away From Acting In The Intern Remake? Here's What We Know

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has opted out of acting in The Intern Hindi remake. She will solely serve as the producer of the film.

Deepika Padukone The Intern Remake
Deepika Padukone to not star in The Intern remake Photo: Instagram
  • Deepika Padukone has reportedly stepped away from acting in The Intern Hindi remake

  • The actress will only produce the film

  • The Intern remake was announced in April 2021

It has been four years since Deepika Padukone announced producing and starring in the Bollywood remake of the comedy-drama The Intern, with Amitabh Bachchan. It was to be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika's Ka Productions. But as there have been no updates about the film, it gave rise to speculations that it has been shelved. However, the latest report claims that Deepika has opted out of acting in The Intern remake. Read on to know.

Deepika Padukone steps down from The Intern remake as actor?

Mid-Day quoted a source saying that Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve "solely as a producer". She will oversee the "creative and logistical reboot."

"A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform," added the source.

The source also said that Padukone has taken the decision to expand her creative horizons. "The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant," the source said further.

Anurag Basu backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand - Anurag Basu-Getty/Deepika Padukone-Instagram
Anurag Basu Supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour Work Shift Demand: My Actors Never Complain About Long Hours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About The Intern

The Intern (2015) starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. Written and produced by Nancy Meyers, it revolved around the story of a 70-year-old man (De Niro), who is a senior intern at an online fashion website. Hathaway, the company's CEO, forms a heartwarming bond and friendship with De Niro's character. The film received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Ram Gopal Varma on Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy - Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Row: The Whole Thing Was Exaggerated

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why was The Intern Hindi remake delayed?

It was reportedly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and later, Padukone and Bachchan got busy with their other projects.

In January 2024, there were reports that the film was about to begin, but with Deepika's pregnancy, it got delayed again. Deepika starred in other movies, but there were no updates about The Intern Hindi remake.

For the unversed, originally, Rishi Kapoor was supposed to play the role of De Niro. But after his death, Mr Bachchan came on board.

