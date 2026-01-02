Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Dharmendra On KBC: He Was Not Just A Person, He Was A Feeling

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Dharmendra on KBC

Dharmendra's last film was Ikkis, which released on January 1. Speaking about the film, Amitabh said, "The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practice art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr. Dharmendra Deol, did."