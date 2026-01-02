Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Dharmendra On KBC: He Was Not Just A Person, He Was A Feeling

Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra on KBC.
He also shared a memory from the Sholay shoot with Dharmendra.
Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, due to age-related complications.
Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at age 90. The entire industry mourned the loss of the legendary cinema icon. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shared screen space with Dharmendra in several films, including Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), Ram Balram (1980) and more, paid a heartfelt tribute to the star on social media. Recently, in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, Mr Bachchan turned emotional, remembering Dharmendra. The episode featured Ikkis' cast Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and director Sriram Raghavan, who were on the hot seat of KBC.
Amitabh Bachchan remembers Dharmendra on KBC
Dharmendra's last film was Ikkis, which released on January 1. Speaking about the film, Amitabh said, "The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practice art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr. Dharmendra Deol, did."
"Mr. Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward," he added.
Raghavan added, "I am very blessed that he worked in my last film and that his last performance is something he was extraordinarily good at."
Jaideep said that he feels lucky that his maximum scenes in the film are with Dharmendra. "It didn't feel like such a huge star was sitting with us. It felt like he was part of a family."
Sharing a memory from the Sholay shoot, Big B said, "We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting."
About Ikkis
Ikkis revolves around the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. He was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.
Dharmendra plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s on-screen father and Jaideep Ahlawat portrays a Pakistan Army officer, Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer.