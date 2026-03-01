Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has been stranded in Jeddah after US–Israel strikes on Iran disrupted Gulf airspace. Returning from Umrah, his Emirates flight to Dubai was forced to turn back, leaving him among thousands affected by widespread cancellations

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
BAN vs IRE 2nd Test: Mushfiqur Rahim 11th batter to score century in 100th Test
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Mushfiqur Rahim scored 100 in his 100th Test match. Photo: X/@BCBtigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mushfiqur Rahim was stranded in Jeddah while returning from his Umrah pilgrimage after US–Israel strikes on Iran led to airspace closures across the Gulf region

  • His Emirates flight to Dubai was forced to turn back mid-air, leaving him among thousands of stranded passengers at Jeddah airport

  • Airlines including Air India cancelled multiple Gulf-region flights, worsening travel disruption for passengers

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has been left stranded in Jeddah after US military strikes on Iran triggered widespread disruption to flight services across the Gulf region.

Rahim was on his way back to Bangladesh after completing his Umrah pilgrimage when escalating tensions in the Middle East forced the closure of large sections of airspace.

The United States and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump urging the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has governed the country since 1979. The developments led to widespread flight cancellations and diversions across the region.

Taking to Facebook, Rahim explained his situation, writing, "I came to macca for the umrah hajj couple of days back…had finish my hajj and heading back to Bangladesh via Dubai (emirates) today"

He added that his Emirates flight was forced to turn back shortly after departure, "we have flown this morning from jeddah to dubai via EK 0806 but unfortunately due to the war between USA, ISRAEL AND IRAN all the flight has return to Jeddah and now i am in jeddah airpot including thoushand of passengers, when and how we will able to go to Dhaka along with other Bangladeshi people."

Related Content
Related Content

Several airlines have been impacted by the crisis, with Air India cancelling all flights to and from the Gulf region, including Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat and Riyadh, along with services to Tel Aviv, Israel.

The current Middle East situation has also begun to affect international cricket operations, with the Dubai-based International Cricket Council on Saturday (February 28, 2026) confirming it is working on alternative travel arrangements for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The United States–Israel missile strikes on Iran have led to airspace closures across the Gulf, disrupting operations of major airlines, including Emirates and Air India.

The 38-year-old Rahim has already retired from ODI and T20I cricket. He remains one of Bangladesh’s most successful ODI batters, having scored 7,795 runs in 274 matches, including nine centuries and 49 half-centuries.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

  4. India Vs West Indies Preview, T20 World Cup: Bowling Questions Linger For SKY And Co In Virtual Quarter-Final

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History During PAK Vs SL, Overtakes Virat Kohli’s 2014 Record

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  3. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  4. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  5. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US And Israel Launch Joint Strikes On Iran, Sparking New Middle East Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Confirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times