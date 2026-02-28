India Vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know all about the IND vs WI Super 8 match, including live streaming details, Kolkata weather and pitch reports, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: Where To Watch, Weather Forecast
Indian players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and West Indies clash in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Clear weather expected with warm conditions and possible evening dew influencing the chase

  • Batting-friendly pitch likely, with spinners getting assistance during middle overs

Defending champions India will face West Indies in a high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a semifinal spot on the line.

The contest has effectively turned into a virtual knockout, as the winner progresses to the last four while defeat could end the campaign. India head into the game with renewed confidence after their top order rediscovered form in the previous match against Zimabwe, giving momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament.

West Indies, meanwhile, arrive determined to revive memories of their historic 2016 triumph at the same venue and pose a serious threat with their explosive batting depth.

Both teams are coming off inconsistent performances, making this encounter a pressure-filled showdown. With Eden Gardens expected to offer a batting-friendly surface and possible cloudy conditions, fans can expect an intense, high-scoring battle between two power-packed T20 sides.

India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

Clear and warm conditions are expected in Kolkata for the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Eden Gardens. According to AccuWeather, temperatures during match hours will hover between 24°C and 30°C, with no rain forecast and mostly clear skies. Humidity levels are likely to rise in the evening, which could assist dew formation later in the game.

India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata is expected to be batting-friendly for the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The surface offers true bounce and a fast outfield, helping stroke-makers play freely. However, as the game progresses, the dry track could assist spinners in the middle overs, while evening dew may favour teams chasing under lights.

India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and West Indies will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM.

When is the India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played?

The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Published At:
