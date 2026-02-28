Dallas Mavericks Vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2026: Grizzlies Cruise To 124-105 Win

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-105, snapping a three-game losing streak and winning six straight against Dallas. Cam Spencer scored 25 points, Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 16 and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and seven Grizzlies reached double figures, with the bench adding 60 points. Memphis led from start to finish, holding a 64-44 halftime lead, while Dallas, missing Cooper Flagg, saw Brandon Williams top score with 16 and Naji Marshall limited to four points.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert, top center right, and Dallas Mavericks guard Miles Kelly, top center left, compete for a jump ball during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
1/9
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) dribbles during an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, center left, guards the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson, center right, during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Miles Kelly (14) looks to pass the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) looks to pass the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) drives the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks, left, goes to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) defends during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo; AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) drives the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Basketball: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) looks to shoot during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) go after the ball during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Jessica Tobias
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  2. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis