Dallas Mavericks Vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2026: Grizzlies Cruise To 124-105 Win
The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-105, snapping a three-game losing streak and winning six straight against Dallas. Cam Spencer scored 25 points, Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 16 and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and seven Grizzlies reached double figures, with the bench adding 60 points. Memphis led from start to finish, holding a 64-44 halftime lead, while Dallas, missing Cooper Flagg, saw Brandon Williams top score with 16 and Naji Marshall limited to four points.
