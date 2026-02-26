World Economic Forum President Borge Brende Steps Down Over Epstein Links

Borge Brende resigns as WEF President and CEO after 8½ years, citing the need for the organisation to move forward “without distractions”.
The move follows an independent investigation into his disclosed contacts with Jeffrey Epstein, including three business dinners and email/text communications revealed in US Justice Department files.
Alois Zwinggi appointed Interim President and CEO; Board of Trustees to lead search for permanent successor after review found no further concerns.
Borge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, announced on Thursday, February 26, 2026, that he is stepping down from his role after more than eight years leading the global organisation behind the annual Davos summit.
The resignation comes weeks after the WEF launched an independent investigation into Brende’s past relationship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following fresh disclosures in documents released by the US Justice Department.
In his statement, Brende made no direct reference to Epstein but said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8½ years, has been profoundly rewarding. We have seen a record number of partners join us, and we have had a very successful Annual Meeting in Davos behind us… I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”
The WEF’s Co-Chairs, André Hoffmann and Larry Fink, issued a joint statement on behalf of the Board of Trustees praising Brende’s leadership during a “pivotal period of reforms” and respecting his decision. They confirmed that Alois Zwinggi, a long-serving WEF executive, will serve as Interim President and CEO while the Board oversees a formal search for a permanent successor.
An independent review conducted by outside counsel has now concluded. Its findings stated there were “no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed.”
Publicly released Epstein files revealed that Brende had three business dinners with Epstein and exchanged emails and text messages with him in 2018 and 2019 — years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Brende has previously stated he was unaware of the full extent of Epstein’s crimes at the time and regretted not investigating him more thoroughly before their first meeting.
Brende, 57, a former Norwegian foreign minister and Conservative politician, joined the WEF as President in 2017. He oversaw the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple high-profile Davos meetings, and recent internal reforms.
The development marks the latest high-profile casualty linked to the ongoing fallout from newly unsealed Epstein documents.