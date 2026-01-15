Kalpana Murmu Soren To Showcase Jharkhand's Women's Empowerment At WEF 2026, Davos

The state’s approach to women’s development, which she will present at these global forums, is rooted not in symbolic representation but in economic agency and institutional strength. Over 35 lakh women in Jharkhand are now organised into more than 2.8 lakh Self-Help Groups through the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), with rural credit linkages exceeding ₹5,000 crore in recent years. These women are no longer subsistence earners; they are farmers, entrepreneurs, bankers, artisans, and producers across expanding value chains.