IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad in Kolkata, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirming his return ahead of the must-win Super Eights clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rinku singh team india return date icc t20 world cup 2026 super 8 zimbabwe report
India's Rinku Singh takes the catch to dismiss Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad in Kolkata after briefly leaving following the death of his father

  • BCCI has confirmed his return ahead of India’s must-win Super Eights clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens

  • The ongoing tournament is Rinku’s first World Cup, and his return comes as India fight to remain in contention for a semifinal place

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh will rejoin the national squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, a day after the death of his father.

The development was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the team set to regroup in Kolkata ahead of a crucial Super Eights fixture.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI, "Rinku is joining the squad tomorrow."

Rinku had returned home on Friday after his father, Khanchand Singh, passed away following a prolonged illness.

He died at a hospital in Greater Noida late Thursday night after battling advanced-stage liver cancer. His condition had deteriorated in recent days, leading to his admission on February 21, hospital officials had said earlier.

The 28-year-old left-handed batter left Chennai early Friday morning to attend the final rites in New Delhi. As a result, he did not feature in India’s recent Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where Sanju Samson opened the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Related Content
Related Content

Rinku is expected to be available for India’s must-win clash against the West Indies on Sunday, March 1, at Eden Gardens. The match is a virtual knockout, with the winner progressing to the semifinals from Group 1 alongside South Africa.

This is Rinku’s first appearance at a World Cup. He was part of the touring party as a reserve in the 2024 edition but did not get a game. In the current tournament, the left-hander has managed 24 runs from five outings in the middle order.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

  2. Dreams Do Come True: After 67 Long Years, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Set For Tryst With History

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Remain In Hunt As SL Look To Save Face; Rinku Returns For India

  4. Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

  5. How Can Pakistan Qualify After New Zealand's Defeat Against England? NRR and Key Scenarios Explained

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  3. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  4. Pedagogical Resistance at Jawaharlal Nehru University

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  3. Mark Carney In India:  Will His Visit  Help Mend Bilateral Ties After Contentious Trudeau Years?

  4. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 